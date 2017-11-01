Erdogan spokesman says ‘unacceptable’ to invite Syrian Kurdish YPG to Astana talks

Turkey cannot accept the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia being invited to Syria talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, a spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. Ibrahim Kalin said Turkish and Russian officials had discussed the issue and that he had held meetings of his own to “solve the problem on the spot,” Reuters reports. A senior Kurdish official said on Tuesday Russia had invited the Kurdish-led authorities in northern Syria to a proposed congress of Syria’s rival parties in November.