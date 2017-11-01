Syrian govt to take part in National Dialogue Congress - envoy

The Syrian government will take part in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on November 18, the head of the country’s delegation at the current round of talks in Astana told TASS on Tuesday. The international gathering was previously known as the Congress of the Peoples of Syria. Bashar Jaafari, who is also Syria’s ambassador to the UN, said the government was open to all initiatives that could help put an end to bloodshed and stop the unfair war against the Syrian people. He added Damascus had decided that the right moment had come for holding such a conference and it was ready to take part.