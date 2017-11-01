Abe re-elected PM after Japan ruling bloc’s election win

Shinzo Abe was re-elected Japanese prime minister on Wednesday after his ruling bloc’s big election win last month. Abe, 63, took office in December 2012 promising to reboot the stagnant economy and bolster defense. His Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition retained its two-thirds “super majority” in parliament’s lower house in the October 22 election, Reuters reported. Abe is expected to reappoint current cabinet ministers and instruct them to compile an extra budget for the year to March 31, 2018 focusing on child care and boosting productivity. Abe’s election comes days before US President Donald Trump’s visit.