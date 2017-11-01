Utah nurse settles for $500k over arrest caught on video

Alex Wubbels, the Utah nurse violently arrested in July for refusing to allow an officer without a warrant to draw a blood sample from an unconscious patient, has reached a settlement with Salt Lake City and the University of Utah for $500,000. The officer was later suspended after a video of the arrest went viral. At a press conference Tuesday, Wubbels announced she will use part of the settlement to fund an initiative to help Utah residents gain access to police bodycam footage at no charge. Wubbels also said a portion of the settlement will be spent on leading a campaign to stop physical and verbal abuse of nurses on the job.