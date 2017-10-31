US Treasury expands sanctions against Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps

Several branches of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were placed on the sanctions list by the US Treasury Department, on charges of supporting terrorism – which Iran categorically denies. The new sanctions apply to the IRGC Air Force, the Al-Ghadir Missile Command, the Aerospace Force Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization and the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, as well as IRGC commander Mohammad Ali Jafari and four senior officers.