German leaders mark 500th anniversary of Church Reformation

German leaders have marked the 500th anniversary of the day when Martin Luther is said to have nailed his theses challenging the Catholic Church to a church door. Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier took part in a service in the Castle Church in Wittenberg on Tuesday, where Luther supposedly posted his 95 Theses on October 31, 1517 - marking the starting point of the Reformation. Thousands participated in different church services throughout the day in the eastern German town, AP reports. In remembrance of the 500th anniversary, Reformation Day has been designated a public holiday in Germany this year.