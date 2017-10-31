Czech Republic’s ANO party ready to form minority govt after coalition talks

The winners of the Czech election, the ANO party, will attempt to form a minority government after being shunned by other parties in coalition talks, Reuters reports. The party’s head, Andrej Babis, said on Tuesday after a meeting with the president that he hoped to have a new government by the Christmas holiday towards the end of the year. President Milos Zeman also said he would give Babis a second attempt at forming a government if his first attempt failed in a confidence vote in the lower house.