Bomb threat forces Turkish A320 jet flying from Moscow to land in Ukraine
HomeNewsline

Czech Republic’s ANO party ready to form minority govt after coalition talks

Get short URL

The winners of the Czech election, the ANO party, will attempt to form a minority government after being shunned by other parties in coalition talks, Reuters reports. The party’s head, Andrej Babis, said on Tuesday after a meeting with the president that he hoped to have a new government by the Christmas holiday towards the end of the year. President Milos Zeman also said he would give Babis a second attempt at forming a government if his first attempt failed in a confidence vote in the lower house.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.