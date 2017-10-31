Kremlin hopes US election probes won’t intensify ‘anti-Russian hysteria’

The investigation into the US presidential election does not concern Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. “Any accusations against American citizens as part of domestic US investigations… is the internal case of the US,” TASS quoted him as saying. “We are watching this with interest,” Peskov said, adding that the ongoing probe “does not concern our citizens as we will always defend the interests of our citizens.” Judging by media reports and statements, “Russia is not mentioned in the charges that have been brought, while other countries and people are mentioned there,” he said. “We hope that they will not contribute to efforts to whip up the Russophobic hysteria, which is already sky high.”