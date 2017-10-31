Remains of 348 victims of political repressions buried at Katyn memorial complex

Remains of 348 people who were victims of political repressions were buried with military honors on the territory of the memorial complex Katyn in Russia’s Smolensk region on Monday. The remains were found during reconstruction works, according to the Russian Military Historical Society. Only one of those buried people was identified. Mass executions were carried out by the NKVD Soviet secret police in April and May 1940, and the massacre is named after the Katyn Forest. According to archive documents, 21,857 people were executed, and death sentences to 14,542 Polish military prisoners have been confirmed. Authorities say about 8,000 Soviet citizens and some 4,500 Polish officers were buried at the Katyn memorial.