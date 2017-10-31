Macron to visit Russia next year for international economic forum - FM

French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted an invitation to visit Russia in 2018 to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Tuesday. “Russia and France have some good plans,” he said at a meeting with members of the Association of the European Businesses. “The two countries’ presidents have already met twice. [President] Vladimir Putin made a visit France, while Macron has accepted the invitation to visit Russia in 2018,” TASS cited the minister as saying.