Lavrov calls allegations of Russian meddling in US, Europe elections ‘fantasies’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday described as “fantasies” allegations of Moscow’s meddling in elections in the US and Europe. The minister was speaking at a briefing at the Association of European Businesses in Russia. Moscow is being accused of such meddling “without a single piece of proof,” the minister was quoted as saying. He also said that Washington’s sanctions are aimed at elbowing Moscow out of the weapons and energy markets, TASS reported.