Iran Air Force holds drill near nuclear facilities

The Iranian Air Force is holding its annual military exercise to show off its ability to safeguard its airspace, according to IRNA news agency. The maneuvers are taking place near the central city of Isfahan, a region that is home to Iran’s key nuclear facilities, AP said. Fighter jets, bombers and drones will be tested about some 400km south of the capital, Tehran. The area includes the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, and Isfahan also has an airbase that played a major role during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The two-day drill aims to improve and update capabilities of the air force, as well as display Iran’s military power, said military spokesman Gen. Masoud Rouzkhosh.