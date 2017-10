A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 has struck near the external French territory of New Caledonia in the South Pacific, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports. The epicenter lay at a shallow 15 km (9.3 miles) under the seabed, some 117 km (73 miles) from the town of Tadine on the Loyalty Islands with a population of over 17,000. The earthquake did not trigger a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.