Alleged plotter of Putin assassination attempt injured in car shooting in Ukraine

Adam Osmaev, the Chechen native who is accused by Moscow of plotting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, was wounded as his car was riddled with bullets in Ukraine’s Kiev region Monday. His wife, Amina Okueva, who was also in the vehicle was killed in the attack, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, said on Facebook.

"The heart of the patriot of Ukraine Amina Okueva has just stopped… Adam Osmaev was wounded but will live,” he wrote. It’s the second attempt on his life this year. Osmaev was injured in a shootout in central Kiev in June.

The Chechen native was arrested in Odessa in 2012 in a joint operation by Russian and Ukrainian security forces, accused of making explosive devices along with his accomplices which they planned to use in an alleged plot to assassinate President Putin. He avoided extradition to Russia, however, and was released after the 2014 coup in Ukraine, together with Okueva. They have been active in Kiev’s military operation in eastern Ukraine.