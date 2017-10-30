Man takes 3yo boy hostage at Armenian pre-school

An unidentified assailant armed with a knife has taken a three-year-old boy hostage at a pre-school in Armenia, AP reported. The hostage situation happened Monday in the town of Armavir, about 40km west of the capital, Yerevan. Initial reports from the ex-Soviet republic said the attacker had taken all the school’s children and teachers hostage. However, police spokesman Ashot Agaronian said the assailant was holding one child, a three-year-old boy. The hostage-taker, who is believed to be driven by a personal motive, posed no immediate demands.