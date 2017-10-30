Israel military blows up tunnel stretching from Gaza Strip

Israel’s military said it blew up a tunnel stretching from the Gaza Strip into its territory on Monday. This is a rare case of such an incident since the last Israeli-Gaza war in 2014, AFP said. The army “neutralized a terror tunnel leading into southern Israel from the vicinity of Khan Younis,” military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters, referring to a city in the southern Gaza Strip. “The tunnel was detonated from within Israel, close to the security fence,” he said, adding that the Israeli military was not seeking a further escalation. He could not confirm whether or not the tunnel belonged to Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.