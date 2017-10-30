Palestinian PM, Israeli finance minister negotiate economic relations

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah discussed on Sunday strengthening economic ties between the two sides, AP reported. US President Donald Trump’s special Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt tweeted Monday that the meeting in Ramallah yielded “meaningful steps forward on key economic issues - revenues, customs and investment.” The meeting was also attended by Israeli and Palestinian security officials. The talks came just days after Israel approved construction of almost 200 new Jewish homes in an east Jerusalem neighborhood.