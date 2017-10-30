IAEA says Iran fulfilling nuclear deal commitments
Iran is fulfilling its commitments under the nuclear deal with world powers, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday. “The IAEA can state that such nuclear-related commitments are being implemented,” the organization’s director-general, Yukiya Amano, told reporters in Abu Dhabi after a trip to Iran on Sunday. “Regarding the activities by our inspectors, they are discharging their responsibility without problem,” Reuters quoted Amano as saying.