Iran to lift border curbs with Iraq’s Kurdistan - report

Tehran will lift border restrictions with Iraq’s Kurdistan region “in the coming days” following a closure after last month’s Kurdish vote in favor of independence, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian armed forces chief of staff. Major General Mohammad Baqeri was quoted by ISNA on Monday as saying that if Kurdistan implemented its plan to break away from Iraq, “there would be bloodshed in Iraq and neighboring countries would be affected.” Kurdistan’s referendum has triggered military and economic retaliation by the Iraqi government.