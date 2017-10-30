Taliban says condition of US hostage in Afghanistan deteriorates

The Taliban says the condition of one of its captives in Afghanistan has deteriorated and that the American is in poor health, AP reports. Kevin King is suffering from heart and kidney problems, and often loses consciousness, according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. He also said Monday the Taliban will hold the US government responsible if anything happens to King. King and an Australian identified as Timothy Weekes were abducted outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where they worked as teachers, in August 2016. Since then, the Taliban has released two videos of the captives.