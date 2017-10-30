Tehran skips UN conference on nuclear energy in UAE

Iran will not attend a United Nations conference on nuclear energy being held in the United Arab Emirates, AP reported Monday. Conference staff in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi said the Iranians had cancelled their scheduled speech at the event. Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano visited Tehran on Sunday, but did not mention Iran in his speech to the conference. US President Donald Trump had earlier declined to re-certify the nuclear deal Iran struck in 2015 with world powers, sending it to Congress to address.