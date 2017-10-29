Berlin declares emergency as storm Herwart heads for German capital
Berlin fire brigades declared a state of emergency on Sunday with severe storm ‘Herwart’ barreling along the northern coast of Germany. Since early morning, there have been 100 weather-related missions in the German capital, the fire service said in a tweet. German railway company Deutsche Bahn is preparing storm operations, as is the city of Hamburg. Neighboring Austria is also preparing for the storm, with the capital Vienna closing public parks and gardens.