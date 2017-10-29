Russia & India conclude major INDRA 2017 war games near Vladivostok

INDRA 2017, a major Russia-India military exercise, has come to an end outside Vladivostok, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday. “Heads of [the Russian Navy] Pacific Fleet and Eastern Military District, Indian armed forces, honor guards from navy ships, naval infantry, ground troops and [the] two countries’ Air Forces took part in the closing ceremony,” the ministry said in a statement. This year’s exercise involved numerous warships, combat aircraft, marine and infantry units from the Russian and Indian militaries.