Taliban attack kills at least 13 policemen in Afghanistan – local media

At least 13 police officers were killed in a skirmish with Taliban militants in Kunduz province, northeastern Afghanistan, Pajhwok news outlet reported on Sunday citing a local official. The militants assaulted security checkpoints overnight, Khanabad district chief Hayatullah Amiri told Pajhwok. “A total of 14 policemen existed in the posts but one of them was escaped while the rest others were killed,” he said. Taliban fighters also seized a Humvee armored vehicle and several weapons from the checkpoints.



