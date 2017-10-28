Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani to hand over presidential powers

Masoud Barzani, the long-time president of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan Region, has said he would not seek another term beyond November 1, and outlined a plan to divide presidential powers between the regional parliament, government and judiciary, Reuters reports citing a Kurdish government official. Barzani’s term was to expire in four days time along with with the local parliament’s tenure. However, the presidential and parliamentary elections that were scheduled for November 1 were delayed indefinitely because of the still ongoing crisis triggered by the Kurdish independence referendum in September.