Russia ‘not afraid’ of US sanctions, seeks end of conflict – ambassador

Russia believes US sanctions on Russia will “certainly fail” and is anticipating a time when Washington chooses cooperation over confrontation to fight common threats, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

“All the attempts to use sanctions against Russia, against our President, are certainly destined to fail. We are not afraid of sanctions, we will survive,” Antonov told a youth conference in New York on Friday. “But my firm conviction is that once the Americans and we act together, we can overcome any enemy.”

He added the decision to end the conflict between the two nations depends on the “political will” of the Americans.