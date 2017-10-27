Police find hand-made explosives at apartment in Moscow region

A cache of makeshift explosives was found during a police search of an apartment in Balashikha, a town in the Moscow region, Moscow Police department said.

The cache could not be moved safely from the apartment, and a team of bomb-disposal experts were working on disposing of it on site, according to police. The search was conducted at the home of a man who had been injured by the explosion of a homemade petard earlier this week.

A criminal case was opened after the Moscow region resident sustained numerous injuries.