Putin oversees launch of 4 ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear drills

Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has taken part in command and control drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces. The war games “practiced interaction of the Strategic Missile Force, nuclear-powered submarines of the Northern and Pacific Fleets and long-range aviation of Russia’s Air Force,” a statement on the Kremlin website reads. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that three intercontinental ballistic missiles were launched from nuclear-powered submarines, and a fourth test-fired from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia’s north.