Spain PM calls for Senate to remove Catalan leader

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has asked the Senate to sanction plans to oust Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and his executive in a bid to stop their struggle for the region’s independence.

Rajoy has urged the upper house to “proceed to the dismissal of the president of the Catalan government, his vice-president and all regional ministers,” according to AFP.

Rajoy added that the activation of constitutional powers to seize control of Catalonia was not aimed at taking Catalans’ liberties away, but was intended to protect them. The Senate will vote on measures to depose Catalonia’s government by the end of the week. Its regional parliament is also expected to hold a special session on Friday, when a formal declaration of independence may be made.