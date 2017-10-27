Finland wants EU to give up Daylight Saving Time

The Transport and Communications Committee of the Finnish parliament has called on the government to push the EU to scrap its directive on Daylight Saving Time (DST). It said turning the clocks back resulted in reduced performance at work and can lead to serious health problems. “The primary objective should be to abolish clock movements on a uniform basis throughout the European Union,” the committee said in a statement, as cited by Reuters. Under DST clocks move forward by one hour during summer, so daylight lasts longer into the evening. Most of North America and Europe follows the custom; most countries elsewhere do not.