Congress narrowly approves 2018 budget, clears way for tax reform
The US House of Representatives has passed the 2018 budget resolution already approved in the Senate, clearing the path for legislators to begin work on President Donald Trump’s tax reform proposal. House Continuing Resolution 71 passed by a four-vote margin, with 216 representatives in favor and 212 opposed. Twenty Republicans joined the Democrats in opposing the bill, citing concerns about the budget deficits projected to result from tax cuts.