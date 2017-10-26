Iran’s Khamenei warns Iraq not to trust US

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi that Iraq should not trust the United States in its fight against Islamic State, state TV reported. “Unity was the most important factor in your gains against terrorists and their supporters… Don’t trust America… It will harm you in the future,” Khamenei told al-Abadi on Thursday, as cited by Reuters. Al-Abadi’s meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei marks his second visit to Tehran in four months.