Israel will 'act militarily' to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons – intelligence minister

Israel is willing to take military action to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons, according to the country's intelligence minister. "If international efforts led these days by US President Trump don't help stop Iran attaining nuclear capabilities, Israel will act militarily by itself," Yisrael Katz said during a visit to Tokyo, as quoted by Reuters. "There are changes that can be made [to the agreement] to ensure that they will never have the ability to have a nuclear weapon,” he added. Katz has asked the Japanese government to support steps led by Trump to change the historic 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and six world powers, which the US president declined to recertify earlier this month. Iran, however, insists its nuclear program is purely for civilian purposes and has repeatedly denied developing atomic weapons.