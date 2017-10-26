Trump claims Russia ‘maybe hurting’ US efforts to resolve N. Korean nuclear issue

President Donald Trump has said the “North Korean situation would be easier settled” if the US had a better relationship with Russia. “It would be wonderful if we could speak to China and Russia. Because China is helping us and maybe Russia is going through the other way and hurting what we're getting,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. Trump claimed that when he says “maybe,” he “knows exactly” what he is talking about, but did not elaborate further. Amid increasingly warmongering exchanges between Washington and Pyongyang, Russia and China have consistently been advocating its “double-freeze” plan, which would see North Korea suspend its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in exchange for the US and South Korea pausing its military drills. The proposal, however, has been firmly rejected by the US.