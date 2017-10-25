Turkish court releases 8 activists on bail in terrorism trial

A Turkish court has ordered the release, on bail, of eight defendants, including the director of Amnesty International in Turkey and two foreign nationals, pending a verdict in their ongoing terrorism trial. Eleven activists, most of whom were detained in July, having participated in a digital security workshop held on island off the coast of Istanbul, face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty. The charges include membership of and aid for an “armed terrorist organization.” They were arrested amid Ankara’s crackdown following last year’s failed coup attempt. The next hearing is set for November 22.