A 40-year-old man from Sant Joan de Vilatorrada in the city of Manresa has been arrested as “a suspected author of an attempted attack on the authorities’ agent” for throwing a chair at law-enforcement officers who were trying to stop people from voting in the referendum on October 1, Spain’s Guardia Civil has announced, according to El Pais.

The Guardia Civil has now made a total of six arrests linked to attacks on its agents.