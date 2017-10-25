Berlin and Moscow should work to improve relations – German president to Putin

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday during his visit to Moscow. Steinmeier said he was dissatisfied with the current state of bilateral relations and the two countries should work together to improve them. “I’m convinced that we need to resist the alienation that has grown up between our countries in recent years and to do that we need to continue the dialogue and need long-term attempts from both sides to find solutions in crises,” he told Putin, adding that both presidents should play a major role in improving relations.