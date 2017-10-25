11 activists, including Amnesty head, on trial in Turkey over terrorism charges

Eleven human rights activists accused of terrorism offenses have gone on trial in Istanbul, including the director and chairman of Amnesty International in Turkey, according to Hurriyet. The activists face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of their charges, which include membership of and aid for an “armed terrorist organization.” The defendants were detained in July after participating in a workshop on digital security on an island near Istanbul. The arrests were part of a crackdown by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, following last year’s failed coup attempt.