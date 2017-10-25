France ready to accept 4-year herbicide glyphosate extension

France may accept the extension of the license for controversial weed killer glyphosate for four years to secure a consensus among the EU states countries, the government's spokesman Christophe Castaner said on Wednesday. Earlier France advocated for only a three-year extension, according to Castaner.On Wednesday, EU countries failed to vote on a renewal for the chemical. Earlier, over 1.3 million people signed a petition calling the EU to ban the weedkiller over concerns that the herbicide is a carcinogen.