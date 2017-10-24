Catalan govt says it will appeal Madrid takeover in Spain's Constitutional Court

The Catalan government says it will appeal the application of Article 155 in the Spanish Constitutional Court, according to Reuters. It comes three days before the Spanish Senate is expected to approve the implementation of the never-before-used article, which would reassert the central government's control on Catalonia. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy moved to invoke the article on Saturday, amid his government's claims that Catalonia's recent independence vote was illegal and void. If the article is approved, the central government plans to run all departments in Catalonia's administration or create new bodies to do so. It would also see Catalan President Carles Puigdemont dismissed from his post, along with Catalonia's vice president and all of the region's ministers, according to Rajoy.