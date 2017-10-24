China's Communist Party enshrines President Xi's ideology into constitution

China's ruling Communist Party has formally enshrined President Xi Jinping's political thoughts into its constitution, raising his status to the country's most powerful leader in decades and putting him on par with party founder Mao Zedong. The party unanimously passed the amendment to include “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” as one of its guiding principles at the end of a week-long congress on Tuesday, while endorsing the leader for a second five-year term. The amended constitution means that any challenge to Xi, who took office in 2012, will now be seen as a threat to Communist Party rule. It also ensures that his trademark fight against corruption – which has ensnared more than 1.3 million officials – will continue.