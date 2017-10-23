‘Unacceptable:’ Moscow slams Afghan president’s allegations of supporting Taliban

The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed accusations against Russia over its alleged support of Taliban terrorists recently brought by the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, as “unacceptable” and “baseless.”“We believe that such statements of the leader of the friendly [country of] Afghanistan are unacceptable,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that “Afghan officials repeatedly confirmed at various levels that such accusations against Moscow are baseless.” The statement also said that Moscow continues to lend assistance to Afghanistan on security as well as contributing to the development of dialogue between various sections of Afghan society.