Trump awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam War medic

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor on Monday to former US Army Captain Gary “Mike” Rose, for conspicuous gallantry in the Vietnam War. Serving as a Medic for the 5th Special Forces group, Rose embarked on “Operation Tailwind” in 1970 as the only medic for 136 men. Rose’s unit was ambushed in enemy territory, and he was wounded. Despite his injuries, Rose repeatedly ran into enemy fire to provide medical treatment to more than 60 wounded soldiers. During the ceremony, Trump said that the medal would “enshrine him into the history of our nation.”