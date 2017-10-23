Former deputy FM becomes Russia’s ambassador to France & Monaco
Former Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksey Meshkov was appointed Russia’s ambassador to France and Monaco by presidential decree on Monday. The 58-year-old diplomat will replace Aleksandr Orlov. Meshkov’s diplomatic career began in 1981. He’s fluent in English, Spanish and Italian. The vacant deputy foreign minister’s seat will be taken by Aleksandr Pankin, the current head of the Department of International Organizations at the Foreign Ministry.