Ukrainian man detained after opening fire on Russian border guards

A Ukrainian man was shot and detained after engaging in a firefight with Russian border guards during an attempt to illegally cross into Russian territory, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said. Border guards in Russia’s Kursk Region apprehended a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen, who resisted arrest and opened fire on them, the FSB said. “He received a moderate gunshot wound in a firefight,” it added. The man had a pistol, five grenades and 26 ampules with a substance, believed to be mercury, on him.