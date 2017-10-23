10 mountain climbers killed, 7 missing in Mongolian avalanche

The bodies of 10 people who were caught in an avalanche on Mongolia’s highest peak, Otgontenger, were recovered by rescuers, the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency said. Seven other mountaineers remain missing. A group of 30 climbers, aged between 30 and 50, was hit by an avalanche as it was descending from the 4,021-meter peak midday on Sunday, AFP reported. The rescue operation, involving 100 people and two helicopters, was suspended at Otgontenger due to the dark, but will continue on Tuesday.