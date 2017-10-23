Russian military to get S-500 missile system ‘closer to 2020’ – commander

Asked about the progress in building the S-500 surface-to-air missile system, Lt. Gen. Victor Gumenny, the commander of the Russian Air Force, said the military will start receiving the weapon “closer to 2020.” The S-500 is an advanced air defense system developed by Almaz-Antey, and is expected to be the world’s most powerful weapon of its kind. Its specifications are classified, but the S-500 is estimated to have a range of 600km, to be capable of tracking and engaging 10 ballistic targets simultaneously, and possibly shot down satellites in low-Earth orbit.