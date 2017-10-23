Philippine defense minister declares end of fighting in Marawi City

The Philippines has declared an end to five months of fighting in southern Marawi City between the armed forces and militants loyal to Islamic State, the country's defense minister said on Monday. "There are no more militants in Marawi," Delfin Lorenzana told reporters in Clark during a meeting of regional defense ministers. The armed forces chief General Eduardo Ano said at least 42 bodies of rebels had been found in two buildings and a mosque in the battle zone. The siege of Marawi by pro-Islamic State rebels has been the biggest internal security challenge for the Philippines in years. (Reuters)