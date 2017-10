An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 has hit southern Iran, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) report. The epicenter of the quake was about 30 km deep. The closest cities in the area are Minab, 84 km away from the epicenter, with a population of over 76,000, and Bandar Abbas, 115 km away with more than 400,000. No casualties or property damage have so far been reported.