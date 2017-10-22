Italy's 2 richest regions vote for greater autonomy from Rome – early results

Veneto and Lombardy, the two wealthiest regions of Italy, have overwhelmingly voted in favor of greater autonomy from the central government in Rome, Reuters reported, citing early results of the two referendums. Over 90 percent of voters are estimated to have cast their ballot in favor of autonomy in both regions. Due to alleged hacker attacks on polling stations, the final counting of results is expected to take additional time. Although legally non-binding, the referendums could give the two regions, governed by the Eurosceptic, anti-immigrant and right-wing Northern League, more leverage in negotiations with Rome.

